GRAUL, Karen Maria, 67, of Henrico, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019. Born in Chicago, Ill., Karen was the daughter of the late James and Irene Christenson. A talented artist and musician, Karen graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1973. She lived most of her adult life in Missouri, cultivating a wide circle of friends as well as her garden. She moved to Virginia in 2015. She is survived by her brother, Scott C. Christenson, and his wife, Meg, of Albuquerque, N.M.; her sister, Kimberly C. Clarke, and her husband, John, of Henrico; her nieces, Sarah A. Clarke, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Katherine M. Clarke, of Henrico; her great-nieces, Grace, Hope and Olivia Karaffa, of Palm Bay, Fla.; her aunt, Kathleen Byers, of Illinois; as well as several cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association at ALZ.org.View online memorial
