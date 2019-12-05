GRAVATT, Janet L., passed away on November 19, 2019, after a short Illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and survived by her children, Sharon Kay (John) of Falls Church, Va. and Todd Allen of Powhatan, Va.; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Janet enjoyed sharing stories of past and recent events and entertaining in her home. She could always be counted on to lend her creativity and energies to ensuring a fun time at whatever function she was involved in. Janet committed her life to ministry through her work as director of the YWCA in Hamilton, N.J., as coordinator of Youth Missions at the Virginia Baptist General Board in Richmond, Va. and as activities coordinator at Lucy Corr Day and Respite program in Chesterfield, Va. Janet was a longtime member of Huguenot Baptist Church in Chesterfield, Va. where, among many other activities, she taught Sunday school for special needs teens and adults. A celebration of her life will be held on January 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Huguenot Baptist Church, Chesterfield, Va. A reception with light hors d'oeuvres will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235.View online memorial
