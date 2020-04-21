GRAVATT, William Moncure III, of Blackstone, Va., died on April 15, 2020, in Blackstone. Bill was born on September 8, 1945, in Pennsylvania, to William Moncure Gravatt Jr. and Mercedes King Mayo. Beloved son, brother, uncle and great-uncle, Mr. Gravatt is survived by his brother, the Hon. Mayo King Gravatt of Blackstone, Va.; and his sister, Mercedes Gravatt Grandin of Dover, Mass. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Carter Randolph Gravatt and his wife, Windley and their children, Sutton and Sophie, his nephew, John Wilie Gravatt, his niece, Sarah Gravatt Briggs and her husband, Bill, his nephew, Dr. Edward Wilson Grandin and his wife, Kathleen and their children, Isla and Catherine, his niece, Mercedes Mayo Grandin and her husband, Erik Mitchell and their daughter, Faye. Bill was a graduate of the Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. (1963), where he lettered in football and track. He also graduated from the University of Virginia (1967) and Washington & Lee School of Law (1970), after which he passed the bar and practiced law for a time in Blackstone. Mr. Gravatt will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone. There will be a celebration of his life at a future date to be determined at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Blackstone, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Blackstone or to NAMI Virginia (www.namivirginia.org). Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
