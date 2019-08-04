GRAVES, Barbara Felts, departed this life August 1, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Va., February 5, 1945, to Ryland and Hazel Felts. Barbara married Stephen R. Graves Sr. on April 15, 1972, in Henrico County, and had three children, Catherine G. Stanley (Brad), Stephen Richard Graves Jr. and Daniel Kite Graves. She is also survived by one grandson, Brad Reid Stanley Jr.; a brother, Phillip Felts (Bettie); sisters-in-law, Marie Felts, Carolyn Felts, Lois Jennings, Janice Felts, Kathleen Brooks (Wincel) and Marjorie Graves; cousins, Wayne Marks (Lynn), Richard Groover (Pattie) and Judy Knox; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley Felts (Barbara), Everette Felts, Mitchel Felts, Wesley Felts, Alfred Felts and Montie Felts; and a brother-in-law, Edward Graves. Barbara enjoyed bird watching, helping her husband on the farm, canning, freezing and spending time at the river. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150.View online memorial