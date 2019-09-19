GRAVES, Evelyn D., of Beaverdam, transitioned to her eternal reward on Friday, September 13, 2019. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, September 20, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 21, 12 noon at St. James Baptist Church in Beaverdam, Virginia. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
