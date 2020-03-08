GRAVES, Letitia Nanette, 47, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Graves; and is survived by her son, Zion Graves; father, Melvin Graves; sister, Nichole Graves Rivera (Mauricio); as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
