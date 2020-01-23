GRAVES, Olga W., 96, of Richmond, died January 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Graves. Surviving are two sons, Judge Ray Graves of Detroit, Michigan and Isaac T. Graves of Richmond; a sister, Agnes Nicholson of Richmond; a brother, L. Douglas Wilder of Richmond; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A small family gathering for a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Riley Temple officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
