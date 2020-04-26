GRAY, Audrey Brannan, 82, of Doswell, passed away peacefully April 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Jo Brannan; four brothers and sisters; her husband, Wayne Gray; and her son, Wesley Gray. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Bailey and her husband, Mike; three grandsons, Kody and Seth Bailey and Dylan Gray; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held for her immediate family at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Independence Christian Church cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Independence Christian Church Choir, 14023 Independence Rd., Ashland, Va. 23005. Arrangements are with the Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland. Online condolences may be made at nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
