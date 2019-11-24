GRAY, CHARLES JR.

GRAY, Mr. Charles Riddick Jr. "Rick," 71, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by family and dear friends. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Charles R. Gray Sr.; mother, Martha Gray Hand; and brother, Bruce Gray. Rick is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sherry Gray; his sisters, Joyce Clyborne (Bill), Carolyn Cauble (Ed) and Patsy Dawson (Jerry); daughters, Becky White, Stacey Baysden (Jere) and Stephanie Hildebrand (David); his stepdaughter, Rachael Kelley; and stepson, Quint Kelley (Taylor). Rick dearly loved his grandsons, Mason and Braeden White and Gavin Rilee; and his granddaughters, Kristy Nefferdorf and Kelsey Latimer, and was so proud of their accomplishments. His biggest smile was seeing his great-granddaughters, Kayleigh and Ryleigh Nefferdorf. Rick so loved his little Daisy. Rick is also survived by many nieces and nephews who have lots of stories to tell. Rick loved the Lord and knew Heaven would be a glorious place. He always had a smile and kind word and never missed an opportunity to make people laugh and was quite the entertainer. Rick will truly be missed by his family and many dear friends. There will surely be a lot less noise in the room. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later time.View online memorial