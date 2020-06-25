GRAY, Herman Lee Sr., 90, of Richmond, received his wings Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Lillian Gray; brothers, William and Aubrey Gray. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Essie Gray; children, Preston (Bertha), Vanessa, Lillian, Herman Jr., Renee, Harmon (Pamela); 19 grandchildren, multitude of great-grandchildren; sister, Hortense Harris; two sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends, among them a devoted cousin, Evelyn Howard. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held from 12 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HERMAN GRAY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.