GRAY, Jane Harris, 87, of Richmond, died July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Haddon Gray. Surviving are her devoted daughter, Adrienne Gray Rhone (Wayne); granddaughter, Tynisha L. Rhone; great-grandson, Jordan W. Rhone; two nephews, a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, close cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 23. Pastor Melvin Shearin officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Great Hope Baptist Church in honor of Jane Gray, 2101 Venable Street, Richmond, Va. 23223 or to the Earl and Jane Gray Memorial Restricted Scholarship Fund at Virginia State University, P.O. Box 9027, Virginia State University, Va. 23806. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.