GRAY, Melvin Louise, 80, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. Gray Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Karl (Barbra), Everett (Gloria), Edward (Sonda) and Dion Gray (Marcy); nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 3, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Providence Park Baptist Church, 468 E. Ladies Mile Road. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
