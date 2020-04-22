GRAY, Peter Morgan, 84, of Louisa, beloved father and husband, passed away on April 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Martha P. Gray; six children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Peter worked with the State Department of Corrections for over 30 years and loved his family and friends. There will be a private graveside service in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be at a later date.View online memorial
