GRAY, SAMUEL JR.

GRAY, Samuel W.T. Jr., departed this life March 15, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Mary Wilson (Paul Jr.); brother, Xavier J. Wilson; three aunts, Shirley Davis (Samuel), Mattie Alston Jones and Beatrice Andrew; cousins, Reginald Ford, Julius Ford and Joseph James; and other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
