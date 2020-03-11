GRAY, Sherry Tyler, 55, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. Sherry was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Riddick Gray Jr. She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Nancy Tyler; children, Quint Kelley (Taylor), Rachael Kelley; sister, Teresa Byers (Doug); niece, Nikki Byers; and dear family and friends. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bliley'sStaples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences at blileys.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Mar 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
