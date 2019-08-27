GRAZER, Ann Horst Nichols, 75, of Glen Allen, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucy Horst; her first husband, Tommy Nichols; grandson, Jordan Kelley; and brother, Charles Paule. She is survived by her husband, Mark Grazer; daughters, Kathleen Nichols White (Jud), Jeanie Nichols Cloninger, Teresa Nichols Evans (Wayne) and Julie Nichols Mitchell (Chris); grandchildren, Sarah Edwards, Rebecca Miller, Judson White (Jeff Merritt), Joshua Miller, Allison White, Charlotte Thomas (Vernon), Alexis Richardson, Abigail Mitchell and Nicholas Mitchell; brother, Wilhelm Horst (Gretchen); and sister, Linda Gooding (Bill). Ann was employed by the DMV for 44 years and was a faithful member of Landmark and Maranatha Baptist Churches. She loved to cook, travel and care for others, whether they were children at church, senior adults through Comfort Keepers or her own family members. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va. Memorial donations may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, 3506 Mayland Drive, Richmond, Va. 23223, and the Evelyn Reinhart Guest House at St. Mary's, 1100 Libbie Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial