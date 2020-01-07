GREATHOUSE, Harry Edgar Jr., 72, passed away on December 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Wilma Greathouse. He is survived by his loyal companion, Sparky; son, Michael (Tammy); daughter, Cathy; granddaughters, Kaylee and Emilee; sisters, Trena Spain (Frankie) of Powhatan, Mary Pouillon, Virginia Greathouse, Betty Donley (Ronnie) of Morgantown, W.Va.; brother, Dennis (Mary) of Chesterfield, Va.; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at Southside Speedway.View online memorial
