GREEN, Audrey A., 87, of Hanover, Va., departed this life August 17, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Richard L.; four children, Regena Harris (Pete), Richard Larry, Ronald E. (Cynthia) and Debra Ferguson (Robert); stepdaughter, Darlene Corbin; 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; devoted sister, Marian Williams (Lewis); sister-in-law, Louise Saunders (Aaron); daughter-in-law, Carolyn Green; and other relatives. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, August 23, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and where the family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 24, 11 a.m. at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 31220 Old Dawn Rd., Hanover, Va. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park.