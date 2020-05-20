GREEN, Barbara Ann, age 75, passed away May 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Arnold T. and Lucille Bransford Green. She is survived by her brothers, David Green of Knightdale, N.C., Jeffrey Green (Linda) of Midlothian, Va.; and her niece, Jennifer Green of Midlothian, Va. She was a graduate of Douglas S. Freeman High School, 1962, graduate of Mary Washington College, 1966. She joined the staff of The Richmond News Leader in 1967, worked as a reporter in Business News and later served as photo editor and then as a features writer in what became the Flair section. She covered pop music and created the "Stepping Out" column about restaurants and music venues. She later created the "Looking Glass" column in which she covered various topics. She left The News Leader for a year to work in public information for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in the late 1970s. When The News Leader merged with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 1992, she covered shopping malls for the PLUS section. She joined the copy desk in 1996 and retired in 2003. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bridge, took art classes and collected paint-by-number paintings.View online memorial
