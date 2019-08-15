GREEN, Clarence William "Bill," 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1929, in Stem, N.C., but grew up near Victoria, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Grace Green; his wife of 58 years, Jeanette A. Green; a son, Gary Green; and a brother, Harold Green. Bill is survived by his sons, Randy Green (Debbie) and Brian Green (Debi); five grandchildren, Tracy, Brandon, Kasey-Nicole, Heather and Will-Colby; and four great-grandchildren, Noah, Abel, Anna and Max. Bill was a totally devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who blessed us all with his constant desire to help others, especially family, enjoying life with his many interests, including backyard sales and model trains and serving his longtime church. He was a faithful member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Bill also enjoyed riding his motorcycles, having a garden each summer and picking blackberries, giving much of what he picked away to others, a country boy at heart serving the Lord. We will miss him just as we miss Mom, but now they are joined together again with Gary in heaven. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Buckingham County, near Dillwyn, with the funeral service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3808 Troublesome Creek Road, Dillwyn, Va. 23111.View online memorial