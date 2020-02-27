GREEN, James Carla, 81, (former owner of CP&S General Contracting Inc.) of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, February 23, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Magnolia Green; three daughters, stepson, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Sandy Lane Church of Christ, 3201 Sandy Lane, Richmond, Va. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JAMES GREEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.