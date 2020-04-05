GREEN, JEAN "GREENIE"

GREEN, Jean Maxey "Greenie," 72, returned to her heavenly home on March 28, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Charlie Green Jr. (Michele), Jason Green (Tiffany); daughter-in-law, Karen Heinike (Martin); brother, E.N. Maxey; sister, Alice McNew; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie Green Sr.; and sons, Robert Green and Joseph Green. Jean was a longtime member of Red Lane Baptist Church, where she served as a nursery director for several years. She was a retired bus driver from Powhatan schools. Due to the current policies, a memorial service will be announced at a later date with interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concerns of Police Survivors, Virginia Chapter, at www.virginiacops.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers