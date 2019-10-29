GREEN, Jerry Ray, 67, of Chesterfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Phyllis Green; daughter, Jennifer Walthall (Jamey); son, Mike Green (April); grandchildren, Ava, Lane, Emma, Clara and Ruby; sister-in-law, Nancy Green; and nephew, Nathan Green (Leslie). Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Betty Jo Green; and brother, Larry Green. Jerry was a graduate of the University of Richmond and was employed at Morgan Stanley and most recently with UBS Financial. He worked in the financial services industry for 39 years, where he strived to be the best Christian stockbroker to his clients. Jerry served with the Gideons International for 27 years, where he held many positions. Jerry enjoyed placing God's word in hotels and motels, nursing facilities, along with handing out Bibles at High School graduations. He was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church for 40 years and served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher, along with numerous other committees. He loved his church and church family. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Simmons and the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at VCU Massey Cancer Center and all the loving nurses that cared for Jerry. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3801 Beulah Rd., Richmond, Va. 23237. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 185, Chesterfield, Va. 23832, https://www.gideons.org/donate.View online memorial