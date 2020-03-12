GREEN, ORA

GREEN, Mrs. Ora Mae, age 89, of Richmond, departed this life March 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by two sons, Mavis A. Green Sr. and Ivor D. Green Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Irene Barnes (Quillar III); four grandchildren, a host of great and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday.View online memorial
