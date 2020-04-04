GREEN, Perlay May, departed this life March 28, 2020. Perlay leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, Tyrone Green; granddaughters, Kiearra and Savannah Taylor; sisters, Mary Coleman (deceased), Audrey Miller, Mocile Taylor, Irene Tyler (Glen Tyler, deceased); brothers, Jerome Taylor (Denise Taylor), Floyd Taylor Jr. (Buck, deceased), Wilson Harris (deceased); uncle, Edward Taylor (Lillie Mae, deceased); aunt, Elizabeth Ross; dedicated caregiver, Jean Miller; loving goddaughter, Charlene Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, among them Gloria Williams, Elise, Geniva and Natalie. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral, 1827 Hull Street. A graveside service will be Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Second Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 1059 Dorset Rd., Powhatan, Va.

