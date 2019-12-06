GREEN, Portia M., of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Henley; and father, Clarence Brown. She is survived by her children, Kim Henley, Angelo Henley and Walter Green; one granddaughter, TaJanique Lewis; sister, Georgia Bass; brother, Alan Bass; five nieces, two nephews and a host of other relatives and friends; among them devoted and longtime friends, Jerome Bynum and Carolyn Bethea. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends on (today) Friday, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12 noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2611 Bells Rd. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
