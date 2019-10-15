GREEN, RICHARD "DICK"

GREEN, Richard "Dick" L. Sr., departed this life October 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and devoted daughter, who served as his primary caregiver through the transition. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jacquelin D. Green. He is survived by his four children, Richard Jr. (Hazel), Nina, Kelvin Sr. (Dannellia) and Jawanza (Chiffon); 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two siblings, Josephine Roney and Rudolph Green Sr. (Peggy); and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Fourth Baptist Church, 2800 P St., on Friday, at 12 noon. Interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

