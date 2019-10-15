GREEN, Richard "Dick" L. Sr., departed this life October 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and devoted daughter, who served as his primary caregiver through the transition. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jacquelin D. Green. He is survived by his four children, Richard Jr. (Hazel), Nina, Kelvin Sr. (Dannellia) and Jawanza (Chiffon); 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two siblings, Josephine Roney and Rudolph Green Sr. (Peggy); and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Fourth Baptist Church, 2800 P St., on Friday, at 12 noon. Interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Firefighting foam leaves toxic legacy in drinking water near military bases
-
Man is accused of killing Richmond woman after she complained to his boss about work on her deck
-
Ukrop's food hall gets OK from Henrico; it will sell prepared foods and bakery goods, have seating
-
Woman killed by Pulse bus near Siegel Center in Richmond 'was extremely kind and very positive'
-
UPDATED: Pedestrian is fatally struck by Pulse bus on Broad Street in Richmond near Siegel Center
Remembering Loved Ones
Sunset Memorial Park Tandem mausoleum, level 2, inside chapel, 2 spaces. $6500. Deluxe compa…