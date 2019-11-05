GREEN, Thomas E., 72, of Richmond, died October 30, 2019. Surviving are two granddaughters, Jamesha and Kasi Simmons; sister, Patricia E. Green; brother, Wilbur N. Green; two nieces, Karen King and Letitia Wilkins; nephew, Patrick Green-Collier; devoted friend, Carolyn Robinson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, November 7, at Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 913 North First Street. Rev. Kenneth Dennis officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial