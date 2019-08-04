GREEN, Thomas W., 90, of Henrico , died July 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Manning Green; son, Anthony Green; daughter, Pamela Taylor; grandson, Charles Green; and son-in-law, Benjamin Cash. Surviving are his daughters, Francine Darden and Angela Cash; grandchildren, Jerlicia Hobbs, Tia Abrams, Michael Green, Latara Copes, Cloe Cash and Xavier Cash; brother, David Jackson; five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial