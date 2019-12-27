GREEN, Woodrow, age 63, of Richmond, departed this life December 19, 2019. He is survived by one son, Terrance Green; one granddaughter, Nyaja Christian; one uncle, Eugene "Buddy" Green; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment private. Rev. Earl Brown officiating. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial
GREEN, WOODROW
To send flowers to the family of Woodrow Green, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
1:00PM
1:00PM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
Guaranteed delivery before Woodrow's Funeral Service begins.