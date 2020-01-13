GREENE, Bancroft Farrar, passed away on December 22, 2019. He was a supportive and caring husband, a joyful, spirited father of two sons, a grandfather who loved games and a warm, loyal friend. He had been in declining health for several years. Even so, his love for classical music and antique Ford automobiles was always evident. The youngest of three sons, Bank was born in Hartford, Conn., on December 9, 1941, to William Ainsworth Greene and Florence May Gledhill Greene. He grew up in a family of educators and ministers in West Hartford, Conn. Throughout his life, his summers were spent in Jaffrey, N.H., where his great-great-great-grandfather was called to be the first settled minister in 1782. Bank attended Kingswood School and then Loomis School in Windsor, Conn., received an undergraduate degree from Amherst College, a Master of Arts and Teaching from Yale University and a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from VA Union Seminary. He was certified as a Pastoral Counselor. A lifelong educator, Bank was a headmaster at schools in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Shreveport, La. and Richmond, Va. Children's mental health was a cause Bank always championed. His concern for the most vulnerable members of our society was inspiring. He was actively involved with the VA Treatment Center for Children, Substance Abuse and Free Environment and Boaz and Ruth, a prison ministry. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan Van der Eb Greene; and two sons, William Ainsworth Greene of Lynchburg, Va. (Jill Annemarie Zackrisson) and Christiaan Van der Eb Greene of Midlothian, Va. (Katie Lee Bruton); as well as four grandchildren, Rebecca Van der Eb Greene, James Pierce Bruton Greene, Mary Virginia Lee Greene and Elizabeth Ainsworth Greene. A memorial service will be held at The Brandermill Church, 4500 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian, Va., on Saturday, January 25 at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow at the church. Donations may be made in memory and honor of Bank to The Bancroft Greene Family Fund at Good Shepherd Episcopal School, 4207 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, Va. 23225.View online memorial
GREENE, BANCROFT
To plant a tree in memory of BANCROFT GREENE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.