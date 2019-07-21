GREENE, Delois V., 74, of Charles City, departed this life Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Lewis Greene; a host of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers and other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Ln., Charles City. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial