GREENE, Elizabeth Ayscue "Nanny," 89, of Victoria, Va., went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond G. "Slim" Greene. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Seamster and Tracey Lyman (Tony); her sons, Danny Gilley and Ernest Greene (Liz); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one brother, Hubert Powell. Nannie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church, 1031 Main Street, Kenbridge, Va., where funeral services will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church, c/o Pastor Terry Bentley, 9435 Nutbush Road, Victoria, Va. 23974. Online condolences may be made at www.staplesfh.com.View online memorial
