GREENE, JOAN

GREENE, Mrs. Joan Elaine, 73, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Crozier, Va., departed this life Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary H. Booker; daughter, Elizabeth D. McCowan; brothers, Lonnie and Kenneth W. Booker. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Karen E. Johnson-Cherry of Chesapeake, Va.; her brother, Zenias A. Booker of Richmond; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Union Baptist Church, 1463 Cardwell Road, Crozier, Va. Rev. Frank Lomax III officiating. Interment church cemetery.