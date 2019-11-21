GREENE, John Samuel Jr., on Sunday, November 17, 2019, departed this earthy journey at the VCU Health System's Critical Care Hospital. He was the son of the late John and Ann Greene. A graduate of John Marshall in 1973, he matriculated at Norfolk State University and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1977. His focus was initially graphic design and he took a job with Richmond Public Schools at the Arts Humanities Center. After receiving a second degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in art education, he worked as an art teacher for the city of Richmond until his retirement. John was proud to be an artist. He created program covers, logos and other works for organizations in the Richmond Metropolitan area. John participated in local art shows and won national art awards. John was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and a founding member of the Xi Delta Lambda chapter. Additionally, he was a founding member and deacon of the Metropolitan African American Baptist Church. He leaves to treasure memories his loving wife, Lafonda; and his daughters, Tiffany and Alexis Greene; two sisters, Sheila Cleveland and Kathy Coleman; and his brother, Kevin Greene (Rhonda); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Metropolitan African American Baptist Church, 5263 Warwick Rd. Dr. Roscoe D. Cooper Jr., pastor. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
