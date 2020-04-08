GREENE, LEWIS "JACK"

GREENE, Lewis T. "Jack," 75, of Charles City, departed this life Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delois V. "Pung" Greene; parents, Lewis L. and Lelia Greene; son, Sheldon Greene. He leaves cherished memories to his children, Lois Greene, Justina Johnson, Cynthia Hampton (Thomas) and Lewis Greene; three grandchildren, five sisters, one brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Celebration of Live service 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church cemetery. Live streaming will be available on the March Funeral Home website.View online memorial
