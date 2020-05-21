GREENE, Walter "Walkie/Walt," 82, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born in Granite, Richmond, Va., to the late Virginia Taylor on February 20, 1938. He was a graduate of Carver High School; U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Philip Morris. He truly lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed chatting and spending time with friends and family. Walter had the ability to reach people in a positive way. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a walk through viewing will Friday, May 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and funeral service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 12 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery. Limited appearance due to COVID-19. Family, friends and others whose lives Walter touched are invited to view the funeral service on live stream at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1068351.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WALTER GREENE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.