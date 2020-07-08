GREENWOOD, EDWARD "EDDIE" III

GREENWOOD, Edward L. III "Eddie," of King William, peacefully passed away July 3, 2020. He was born January 5, 1960, to the late Edward Jr. and Willadene Greenwood. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Breck Wood and Beth Glazebrook; and a grandson, Corey. Eddie is survived by four sons, Eddie IV (Stacy), David (Matt), Stuart and Sam (Alena); six grandchildren, Gracie, Makenzie, Benjamin, Braiden, Landis and Noah; two sisters, Susan Hurley (Frank) and Becky Koon (James); his companion, Cheryl Collis; and several nieces and nephews. Eddie lived for his sons, softball, hunting and lawn mower racing. His greatest pride and joy in life was being Pop Pop to his grandbabies. He also enjoyed his role as the protective brother to his sisters. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of EDWARD GREENWOOD, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.