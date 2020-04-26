GREENWOOD, MARY

GREENWOOD, Mary R., 88, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord April 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanton W. Greenwood. She is survived by her two daughters, Terrie Smith Robinson (James) and Nancy Damron (Steve); three grandchildren, Camaron Ballard (Kristen), Justin Holmes (Kelsey) and Meredith Holmes (Addison); and four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Greenwood was a charter member of Westhill Baptist Church which later became Mechanicsville Baptist Church. A celebration of her life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Mechanicsville Baptist Church.

