GREER, Dean L., 85, of West Point, Va., passed away suddenly September 21, 2019. He was the owner and president of West Point Log Corporation. He was a Nashville recording artist and owner of Deville records. He was a CMA Sterling member and performed around the East Coast in various venues. Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Christine Greer; two brothers, Sherill and Joe Greer; one sister, Christina Endicott. He is survived by his children, Wayne L. Greer (Cindy) and Sandra G. Ambrose (Granville Jr.); one brother, Charles Greer; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, in Sunny Slope Cemetery, 2400 King William Ave., West Point, Va.