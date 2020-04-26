GREGG, Harold Clark, 98, of Powhatan, a proud Army survivor of WWII who received a Purple Heart in the battle of Siegen, Germany, passed away April 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Polly Nasser Holland Gregg; four sons, Michael Gregg (Gwen) of Florida, William L. Gregg (Claudia) of Midlothian, Arthur Holland Jr. of Maryland, James Holland (Christine) of Washington; daughter-in-law, Carol Lee Gregg of Powhatan; sister, Margarett Gregg of Midlothian; 11 grandchildren, Donnie, Scott, Jason, Brad, Brianne, Jenny, Kim, Arthur III, Benjamin, Greg, Abraham; 12 great-grandchildren; one special niece, Andrea Berger; a host of other nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Mike Nasser (Evelyn); and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Khoury. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Emarose Gregg; one son, James D. Gregg; and a grandson, Jeremy M. Gregg. Mr. Gregg worked for 35 years for the Veterans Administration Hospital system as the fiscal officer at several locations, including Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Hospital in Richmond. Mr. Gregg was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church since 1984, where he served as treasurer, Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir and was a member of the men's group. He was a member of Midlothian and Powhatan Ruritan Clubs, where he served as District Governor and Treasurer. As a Ruritan, he enjoyed making Brunswick stew, distributing dictionaries to third graders, selling Christmas trees and participating in many other community projects. He was an honorary member of the Midlothian Garden Club. He delivered Meals on Wheels until this January. He was a Jack of all trades and a quiet, kind, gentle, unselfish giant of a man. The family would like to recognize the loving care provided by his granddaughter, Ami; and great-granddaughter, Kailee, during his final days. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 1100 Mt. Pisgah Drive. Midlothian, Va. 23113 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org). Services will be private. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
