GREGORY, MAKAYLA "BUG"

GREGORY, Makayla A. "Bug," 20, of Ashland, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Tina Mallory; and is survived by her grandmother, Robin "GiGi" Saunders; her father, John Derricott (Vivian); a special aunti, Tracey; and cousin, "DillDill." She is also survived by numerous sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousin and friends. Bug was an All Star softball champ at Rockville for many years, and she was loved much and missed greatly by all who knew her. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Due to pandemic restrictions, 10 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at a time; the family thanks you for your patience. Burial services are private.View online memorial
