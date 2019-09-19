GREGORY, ROBERT "BOB"

GREGORY, Robert "Bob" A., 87, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie Bell Gregory; daughter, Lori Daley (Paul); brother, Charles Gregory (Betty); grandchildren, Connor and Abby Daley; stepdaughter, Mary Jo Bell. Bob was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. His funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Bob, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Deep Run Baptist Church, 10907 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va. 23233.

