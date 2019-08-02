GREGORY, Wesley Robert. With deepest sorrow, we announce that Wesley Robert Gregory, age 27, our most beloved son, grandson, brother, family member and friend, passed suddenly on July 27, 2019. Those who knew Wes, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Wes had the sweetest soul, biggest smile and the absolute best hugs. Wes will be missed everyday by his father and mother, Kirk and Connie Gregory; sister, Gabrielle Bishop; brother, Nicholas Gregory; grandparents, Janet and Robert Weeks, Patricia Gregory; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends; and his beloved dog, Zeus. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2 p.m. at Unity of Richmond, 800 Blanton Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23221, https://unityrichmond.org/. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Richmond Animal Care and Control at https://www.raccfoundation.org.View online memorial