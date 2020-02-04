GRIFFIN, Michelle Corley, age 51, of Blackstone, Va., passed away suddenly on Friday, January 31, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Hunter Brooke Arrington and Austen Leigh Arrington; her father, Ellis G. Corley; two brothers, Michael Corley (Lottie) and Eli G. Corley (Julie). The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Blackstone Presbyterian Church, 301 Church St., Blackstone, Va. 23824, with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
