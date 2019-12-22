GRIFFIS, Carolyn Anne Shifflett Marshall, 79, born on October 10, 1940, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed on December 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Irene Shifflett of Grottes, Va.; and her husband, Robert "Bob" Joseph Griffis. She is survived by her brothers, Wayne Shifflett, Truman Shifflett; and sister, Faye Shifflett, all of Grottoes, Va.; daughter, Serena Campbell (Chris); grandchildren, Morgan and Marshall of Mechanicsville. Carolyn retired from Lucent Technologies. Once retired, she traveled often with her husband, Bob. Carolyn loved an adventure and cherished her relationships with people. Since her retirement, she drove significant distances daily. She sought locations and people throughout eastern Virginia to enrich her days. Carolyn lived with a warm heart and embraced an opportunity to get to know someone. Two quotes that were near her at all times were "What I do today is important because I'm exchanging a day of my life for it" and "He is wise that learns from every man." Being a mother was her greatest point of pride and she did so with unconditional love and support. A service will be held at Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Elkton, at 2 p.m. January 25, 2020. In addition, a service will also be held at 2 p.m. on February 8, 2020, at the First Unitarian Universalist Church where Carolyn was a member.View online memorial
GRIFFIS, CAROLYN
To plant a tree in memory of CAROLYN GRIFFIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.