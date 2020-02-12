GRIFFITH, Charlotte Bellomy, 86, of Sandston, departed this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020, to be with the Lord and her husband of 61 years, Carl A. Griffith. Charlotte was also preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Jane Phillips and Shirley B. Baltins. She is survived by her brother, James Riley Bellomy; daughters, Carla G. Hawk (Jerry) and Charlynn G. Throckmorton (Sidney); grandchildren, Caly E. Woods (Brandon), Rylee A. Emerson, Henley H. Chayka, Stacey Y. Hawk, Kenneth W. Throckmorton and Cynthia A. LeFebvre (Toby); and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Ann Patton (her namesake), Addie K. Throckmorton, Pierce G. Throckmorton, Camden T. LeFebvre and Wyatt W. Throckmorton. Charlotte was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was loved and cherished by all who knew her. As Charlotte always said, "Bless Your Little Heart." She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 16, at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. The family wishes to thank all the doctors and nursing staff at Memorial Regional Medical Center who provided such wonderful care and loving support to us and to our mother. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
