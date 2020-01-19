GRIFFITH, CLINTON JR.

GRIFFITH, Clinton Wallace Jr., of Richmond, died on December 20, 2019. Clint is survived by his wife, Sally Ray Griffith; daughter, Leslie Ridderhof; granddaughter, Lorna Ridderhof. Clint went to Highland Spring High School, where he developed a passion for weight lifting. He was a horseback riding guide at Bruce's Riding Academy, a lifeguard at the Philadelphia Quarry Club and played handball at the YMCA. He attended VCU (RPI) and later worked for the City Health Department for 38 years. Clint loved and adored his family and stayed in constant contact with his significant friends. He was very fond of the fine arts, skiing, playing tennis at the Westwood Club and reading. His regular routine consisted of having coffee with friends, grocery shopping, cooking, working out at the Westwood Club and visiting the local library. Clint was a role model for being FIT and HEALTHY and will be sorely missed by his family, friends and ALL who knew him. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230, with a reception following. For those wishing to make a contribution, the family suggests the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, Make-A-Wish Foundation, 2810 E. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
