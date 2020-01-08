GRIFFITH, RICHARD III

GRIFFITH, Richard G. III, 44, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Griffith; his son, Nicholas Griffith; parents, Richard and Linda Griffith; brother, David "Brent" Jordan; and his sister, Angela Jordan. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles "Chuckie" Griffith; and a stepson, Chad Brown. Visitation for family and friends will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. A service celebrating Richard's life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home chapel. Interment in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. Online condolences received at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
