GRIGG, Thomas III, 85, of Henrico, Va., passed away on January 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances; son, Jonathan; daughter, Susan Brizendine (James); grandchildren, Ryan and Rachel; and great-grandchild, Thomas. Retired after 25 years from Royal Oldsmobile in 1999. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Henrico, Va. 23238.View online memorial
GRIGG, THOMAS III
To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS GRIGG, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.